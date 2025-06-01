Animal health camp organised

RANGLUA, 31 May: Sixty-five local farmers benefited from an animal health camp and input distribution programme conducted here in Longding district by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre, in collaboration with the Longding KVK, on Friday.

During the programme, VEE senior scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on the importance of vaccination for animals in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by a demonstration of the administration of different vaccines.

Agronomy expert Dr Kiran Kumar Singh explained seasonal field crop cultivation and jhum field development techniques.

After the programme, veterinary medicines, feed supplements, and vegetable seeds were distributed to the farmers.