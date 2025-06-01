Odisha team on review tour

ITANAGAR, 31 May: A team from Odisha is on a tour of Arunachal Pradesh to review nominated gram panchayats under the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, as part of Mission Saksham and Poshan 2.0.

This is an initiative of the Government of India, aimed at improving the nutritional outcomes and wellbeing of targeted populations across the country. The review focuses on improving nutrition by strengthening implementation of nutrition-related service delivery in convergence with stakeholders and community participation.

A team led by Odisha WCD Additional Secretary NC Jyoti Ranjan Nayak and Nutrition Joint Director Dr Smrutijit Patnaik visited anganwadi centres (AWC) in Lower Socktsen and Upper Socktsen in the Zemithang-Dudungarh block in Tawang district, while a second team, led by Odisha SIRD Deputy Director Dr Subrat Kumar Mishra visited the Pangen AWC, the Podumoni-II, Podumoni-III and Ekorani AWCs, and the Sitapani Moran and New Sitpani Moran AWCs in Namsai district.

During the visits, the reviewers interacted with the beneficiaries, field staffers and gram panchayat leaders. They urged the panchayat leaders to take ownership of the anganwadi centres to ensure better service delivery at the grassroots level.

The delegation also reviewed the vaccination efforts by ANMs, and the availability and use of food items supplied by the Women & Child Development Department to the beneficiaries, including pregnant and lactating women.