Education fair draws huge crowd on opening day

ITANAGAR, 31 May: The two-day 15th education fair began at Hotel Arun Subansiri here on Saturday, bringing together leading educational institutions, enthusiastic students, and key stakeholders from across the region.

Over 35 universities, colleges, and training institutes from all over India participated, along with the Indian Army and the India Air Force. Day 1 of the fair witnessed an overwhelming response from students, parents, and educators alike. From undergraduate programmes to postgraduate and vocational training, the event offers a one-stop platform for aspirants to explore a wide range of academic options.

Apart from bringing students and the best of educational institutions under one roof, the event also helps aspirants and guardians to have detailed discussions about the facilities and the fee structures of colleges, along with expert guidance. It also facilitates an easy comparison to help in making informed decisions, best suited as per individual needs.

SAPE, the organizer of the event, expressed excitement at the turnout and response. “We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm and participation. Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between students and quality education providers, and today’s response reinforces the need for such a platform,” said SAPE Events & Media Pvt Ltd director Sanjay Thapa.