PU hosts spl convocation for foreign national graduates

VADODARA, 31 May: Vadodara-based Parul University (PU) in Gujarat hosted its special convocation ceremony for foreign national graduates on Friday.

This landmark event marked the formal graduation of 720 international students who completed their academic programmes at PU this year. Over 600 graduates attended the ceremony to receive their degrees.

Participating in the convocation ceremony, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of education, friendship, and collaboration as a bridge between nations. “Develop strong habits early in life and avoid becoming shallow. It is a competitive world and we thrive to win but do not stoop low even if others do, said Jaishankar during his keynote address, advising students to be responsible and kind global citizens. He also commended the PU for its role in promoting India as a global education hub.

PU President Dr Devanshu Patel also spoke on the occasion.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by students from different nations, celebrating the diversity and inclusivity that define the global culture at Parul University, followed by the official conferral of degrees.