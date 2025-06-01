ICFAI University Tripura VC receives award

AGARTALA, 31 May: Vice Chancellor of the ICFAI University Tripura, Prof Biplab Halder has been presented the prestigious award of ‘Pioneer in Building Universities and Educational Leadership’ by Times Now, in an award giving ceremony held in Guwahati on 23 May.

Times Now presents excellence awards to celebrate the achievements of the most innovative and influential leaders in various fields in Northeast India and honours outstanding professionals who make a significant impact in their respective fields.