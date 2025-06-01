Progs under VKSA organized in districts

LONGDING, 31 May: The Department of Horticulture organized a seminar on Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) as part of the initiative under the 3rd installment of MIDH 2024-25 here on Saturday.

The programme, designed to educate participants about the aims and objectives of VKSA, focused on creating awareness among farmers about improved agricultural and horticultural technologies, including livestock rearing and poultry farming. Dissemination of information regarding government schemes and policies in the agricultural and horticultural sectors, targeting to generate aware farmers through the seminar, was the set module.

The seminar covered various aspects, including cultivation of crops based on agro-climatic conditions, soil fertility status check, necessity of water management and irrigation, need for balance use of fertilizers, newly released high yielding varieties, insect-pest management, mechanization and other essentialities of scientific approach in farming sector.

The sessions served as a platform for farmers to engage directly with the departmental officers of Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary Departments on various aspects of their respective departments. Over 200 active participants from various villages across the district took part in the programme, wherein inputs like manual hand tool kits were distributed to the participants.

Longding DHO MH Chowdhury was also present during the programme.

In Kanubari, a Longding KVK team visited various villages, and advocated improvement of production and productivity of field crops like rice, maize, soybean and millets in Longding district during the upcoming season.

Earlier, the VKSA was launched in Zedua village. Longding-Punmao MLA Thangwang Wangham, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, and HoDs of all the line departments attended the programme. A krishi rath was also flagged off on the occasion.

The VKSA was also conducted in the villages of Ottongkhua, Longkhojan Chopsa, Lawnu, Rusa, Hasse Russa, Ranglua Rusa, Tiru Rusa and Linglam Rusa.

In Tawang, the 3rd day of the VKSA was observed in Namet, Bomdir, Mangnam and Thrillum villages. It was led by the Tawang KVK, in collaboration with the Agriculture and Allied Departments. A total of 142 participants, including scientists from the KVK and Dirang (W/Kameng)-bse National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), officers from agri and allied departments, GBs, PRI members and farmers attended the programmes,.

In Namet village, NRCY principal scientist Dr DM Medhi dwelt at length on the achievements of scientists in the fields of veterinary and agriculture sectors. He also taught farmers about different aspects of dairy farming.

During the interaction session, farmers cleared their doubts about agriculture related problems. Awareness was also created through the krishi rath among the farmers in other villages also.

The 3rd day of VKSA was also observed in Thembang, Namshu, Khalibok and Munna Camp in West Kameng by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, in collaboration with NRCY, CITH, and the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Veterinary. In all, 82 farmers attended the programme, during which horticulture scientist Dr Tara Shankar highlighted the strategic campaign which focuses on accelerating rural prosperity through sustainable farming practices, increased farmer awareness and access to modern agricultural technologies and focuses of organic farming through FYM and vermicompost.

Similar events were also conducted in Thembang, Pangma, Semnak and Gonthung villages.

In Changlang district, two dedicated teams of KVK, Changlang visited several villages, including Bordumsa, Mohong Mura 1, 2 and 3, Injan village, and Balenong in Kharsang. The teams were accompanied by officials from the Agriculture and Allied Departments, aiming to engage directly with farmers, disseminate information on government schemes, and assess the on-ground agricultural practices and challenges.