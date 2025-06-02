Guv mourns loss of lives in landslides

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives caused by landslides triggered by continuous monsoon rains across the state.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he urged everyone to remain vigilant and take utmost care, especially in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas.

The governor has urged the district administrations to remain on high alert and ensure the safety of the people, particularly in landslide zones. He emphasized the importance of restricting movement at night in areas prone to landslides, and suggested establishing “proactive communication to warn and guide residents.”

Acknowledging the increased risk to those living near rivers and streams, the governor called for timely precautionary

measures, including temporary relocation, if needed. He also recommended that fully equipped rescue and response teams be stationed at the district, subdivisional, and circle levels to deal with any emergency that may arise due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The governor expressed appreciation for the efforts of the local administrations, disaster response personnel, and community volunteers who are working tirelessly in rescue and relief operations. He urged all citizens to cooperate with the authorities and follow safety advisories issued by the administration and the India Meteorological Department. (Raj Bhavan)