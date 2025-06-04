Animal health camp held

BANEFERA, 3 Jun: Twenty-six local farmers benefited from an animal health camp and input distribution programme held here in Longding district on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organised by the ICAR AP Centre, Basar (Leparada), and the Longding KrishiVigyan Kendra.

Veterinary extension education senior scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on the significance of animal vaccination in Arunachal Pradesh. He also presented a live demonstration on the administration of various vaccines.

Agronomy expert Dr Kiran Kumar Singh shared knowledge on seasonal field crop cultivation and jhum field development practices.

At the conclusion of the programme, veterinary medicines, feed supplements, and vegetable seeds were distributed among the participating farmers to support their agricultural and livestock activities.