People carry patient on bamboo stretcher as landslides block road in Kra Daadi

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Gram Parishad Member (GPM) Hidung Harang of Higio 1 Segment, Tungte village under Gangte Circle in Kra Daadi district, was urgently transported as his health condition deteriorated on a handmade bamboo stretcher due to road blockages caused by heavy rains. The patient, who began experiencing severe pain on 6 June, was carried by 12 boys and three women, including his wife from Tungte village to Balo village. The road connecting Chambang to Balo had been blocked by landslides, rendering it non-motorable. Later, he was taken by vehicle from Balo village to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) early Sunday, where he underwent surgery on Monday evening.

Due to poor road connectivity, emergency access to healthcare is beyond reach for many. Although sub-centres exist at Techipu and Chambang near Tungte village, emergency patients often bypass them, preferring district hospitals or Primary Health Centres (PHC). The nearest PHC to Tungte is at Rai Balo village, approximately 13 kms away.

The torrential rainfall on 30 May caused significant damage, with multiple road blockages across Gangte Circle. Following advisory warnings on 29 and 30 May, restoration efforts began on 5 June, focusing on clearing 26 kms of road up to Boma Kamrung village. Approximately, 15 kms still require clearing, expected to take another two weeks, according to the rural works department (RWD), Chambang sub-division.

In response to the floods, deputy commissioner Charu Nili convened an emergency meeting on 2 June at the Panchayat Conference Hall, Palin. The administration emphasized the need for officials to remain at their posts during the monsoon and mandated regular reporting on the condition of roads and bridges. Disciplinary action under CCS rules will be taken against absentee staff.

A WT message sent on 31 May by Chambang SDO Riba Gyadi highlighted the critical situation: continuous rainfall has cut off roads to Chambang headquarters, disrupted water supply, and caused power outages since 30 May. Fish ponds and farmlands have suffered extensive damage. The SDO warned that if road clearance was not completed within 10 days, ration air drops might become necessary.

Immediate intervention from departments including RWD, PWD, power, PHE & WS, and DF&CSO has been requested to address the crisis and restore essential services.