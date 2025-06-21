Earthquake preparedness mock drill held

KHONSA, 20 Jun: A mock drill on earthquake preparedness was conducted near the taxi stand here in Tirap district by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in collaboration with the Fire & Emergency Services and the Department of Disaster Management, on Friday.

SDRF ASP Moyir Basar Kamdak highlighted the objective of the drill – to spread awareness in one of India’s high-risk earthquake zones. She informed that similar drills are being conducted across Arunachal to train vulnerable communities.

Tirap DC Techu Aran emphasized the importance of such exercises in disaster-prone areas, adding that preparedness is key as natural disasters strike without warning.

Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho praised the SDRF and the fire services for their professionalism, and recalled their successful rescue operations across the state and beyond.

A 12-member SDRF team conducted the exercise, demonstrating rope rescue, CPR, and first aid. The fire services team, led by OC Tage Lampung, demonstrated how to extinguish fires caused by LPG, petrol, and electric short circuits.

Around 450 people participated and received certificates of appreciation. The Department of Disaster Management stressed that such local initiatives are vital in building community resilience.

The programme was attended also by DDMO Emily Tingkhatra, Head Constable Debanan Kaman, Khonsa ASI Yumto Pulong, members of the business community, and others. (DIPRO)