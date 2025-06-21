Guv extends Yoga Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, and expressed hope that the day would inspire all the embrace yoga as a path to inner harmony and physical wellness.

“Yoga, rooted in India’s ancient wisdom, is a timeless gift to humanity, promoting harmony of body, mind, and spirit. Conceptualized and practiced by our ancient seers, yoga is a physical exercise that is a powerful tool to manage stress, improve mental clarity, and build resilience. In today’s fast-paced world, its relevance is greater than ever,” he said.

“Let us make yoga a part of our daily lives for a healthier present and a brighter, more balanced future,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)