Raj Bhavan celebrates W/Bengal foundation day

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The foundation day of West Bengal was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, bringing together Bengali and Gorkha communities residing in the state to showcase the rich heritage of West Bengal.

Governor KT Parnaik, who participated in the event along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, extended warm wishes to the people of West Bengal on their Statehood Day and congratulated the Bengali and Gorkha communities for their longstanding contributions to the development and progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said that West Bengal has been a land of revolutionary ideas and reformist leaders. Recalling the contributions of luminaries like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, who fought against the Sati and dowry systems, the governor described West Bengal as “an inspirational state that has played a significant role in shaping India’s socio-cultural and intellectual landscape.”

He also acknowledged the pioneering efforts of institutions like the Ramakrishna Mission, along with the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas in strengthening the education system of Arunachal, adding that the Ramakrishna Mission represents the shared values that bind the people of both states.

Highlighting the importance of cultural exchange, the governor said that such celebrations provide young students of Arunachal an opportunity to learn about the diverse cultures of India. “When children are exposed to the traditions, music, and values of other states, they grow up with greater empathy, understanding, and respect for our nation’s unity in diversity,” he said.

Students of the Nrityangan Dance & Music Academy, Itanagar, performed the traditional Bengali folk dance ‘Aaj Dhaner Khete’, celebrating the spirit of rural Bengal. A Gorkhali dance, ‘Kadam Chala’, was performed by Lhamu Dolma Tamang, Ghendun Lhamu Tamang, and Shruti Biswakarma, reflecting the vibrant Gorkha tradition. Students of Arunodaya School, Itanagar, performed ‘Ngo Sisang ne Dolung Lokke Mimum’, a local folk dance.

As part of the programme, the message of West Bengal Dr CV Ananda Bose was read out. (Raj Bhavan)