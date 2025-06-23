Appeal for timely declaration of APPSC mains result

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the growing anxiety and uncertainty among civil service aspirants due to the inordinate delay in the declaration of the APPSC Mains 2025 result. The examination was conducted from 6 to 10 April, and it has now been over two months with no official update regarding the result.

In contrast, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC Andhra) declared its Group 1 Mains result this year within 32 days of the last paper. This efficiency reflects transparency and administrative discipline – qualities we hope our own commission can mirror.

Before the exam, the APPSC had publicly committed to adhering to the APPSC exam calendar, which clearly mentions that the viva voce should be held in June or July. In the last recruitment cycle of 2020, there was a gap of over 40 days between the mains result and the viva voce, due to the conduct of physical tests and other formalities. Aspirants reasonably expect at least 20 days’ notice for viva voce preparation.

Further, if the result declaration stretches beyond July, it will severely affect aspirants who are also preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Mains scheduled from 22 August, creating an unnecessary conflict in their academic focus and strategy.

It is crucial that the commission maintains transparency, accountability, and fairness – principles that are not just administrative ideals, but the bedrock of public trust. Delays without communication not only breed frustration but also give rise to fake news and misinformation, as evidenced by recent circulation of false result PDFs on social media.

Therefore, I earnestly request the APPSC to release the mains result at the earliest or at the very least issue an official update with a tentative date. This will help prevent unnecessary stress and speculation, and maintain the credibility of the institution.

APPSC aspirant