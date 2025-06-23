Making strategic moves

Modi In Cyprus & Canada

By Dr. D.K. Giri

(Prof of Practice, NIIS Group of Institutions)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus and Canada assumes considerable significance in the current geo-political crises. It is his first visit abroad after Operation Sindoor, when India fired deep into Pakistan territory at the terrorist infrastructures. Also, two full-scale wars are becoming raging threats to global security and economy; the Russian-Ukraine war which is into its fourth year and Iran-Israel conflict having started a week ago. All global powers are taking their positions vis-à-vis these wars, and so is India. New Delhi, however, has been vacuously claiming to be non-aligned and strategically autonomous. Admittedly, this posture is gradually being given up under the pull of the prevailing circumstances. Good for India!

Modi’s visit to Cyprus is being perceived as a strategic move, certainly by Turkiye which is caught in a muddle in the island country. Modi, clever and combative as he is, chose Cyprus to taunt Turkiye, as Erdogan openly sided with Pakistan in the recent military face-off with India.

In addition to Turkiye’s angle, Cyprus has been a dependable partner of India. Its strategic location as a bridge between Middle-East and Europe is crucial for India. Cyprus will play a key role in the India-Middle East Economic Corridor Project (IMEC). This project is extremely important for India’s trade. Cyprus has been unwaveringly and consistently supporting India on multiple issues. It condemned the Pahalgam terrorist killings of 22 April. Cyprus has been steadfast in its support on Kashmir. Nicosia backs New Delhi’s rightful claim to a permanent seat in an expanded UNSC. It endorsed India’s participation in Nuclear Supply Group (NSG), and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a reciprocal gesture, India has been supporting the resolution of Cyprus issue, its territorial dispute as per international law, EU acquis, the collective European Union Body on laws and regulations, UNSC resolutions etc, on the whole, the reunification of the country.

Cyprus will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of European Union in the first half of the next year. It will take the mantle from Poland which is currently the President. Although, the important post of presidency of the Council alternates every six month among 27 countries of the European Union, the presidency provides the opportunity to consolidate things and initiate new measures. Cyprus, as a divided but a strategic country, should innovate moves during its ensuing presidency. Hence, both Nicosia and Brussels are significant diplomatic destinations. New Delhi should aim at, from now on. Modi acknowledged this dual objective when he said, “Cyprus is a trusted partner of India in the European Union”.

India-Cyprus relations go back a long way. In 1950s, India supported the independence of Cyprus, which happened in 1960 as the British colonial powers left the country. Cyprus consists of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots. In 1974, the Greek Cypriot nationalists, in connivance with elements of the Greek military Junta, aiming at enosis (Union with Greece) staged a coup d’etat. The coup overthrew the democratic elected government of the first President of the country, Makarios. Turkiye then invaded Cyprus. This led to a division of the country into two parts, the Northern and small Eastern part declaring itself in 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) which is recognised only by Turkiye. The Southern part is controlled by the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus. Thus, the division of the country continues till date.

Cyprus President came to India with big delegations to deepen contacts. President Nicos Anastasiades visited India in 2017 with a 60-member delegation. His predecessor Tassos Papadopoulos came in 2006 for a five-day visit. From Indian side, Prime Minister Vajpayee visited Cyprus in 2002 which was followed only now after 23 years by Modi.

New Delhi under Modi and after Erdogan’s collusion with Islamabad is stepping up its ties with Cyprus with tacit support for unity of the country and lasting solution to the Cyprus question. Modi’s visit should be seen against such strategic perspective.

Nicosia too recognises relevance of India for trade and technology as well as for geo-political reasons. In fitness of things for Cyprus, India’s relations with Greece have been elevated to a strategic partnership. Notably, Cyprus bestowed its highest honour, “The Grand Cross of the Order of Macarios III”. Modi reciprocated by dedicating the honour to the solid ties between New Delhi and Nicosia. As usual, Modi met Indians in Cyprus, a business community and held bilateral talks. He also had an informal chat with the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, a part of his personal charm offensive.

A joint statement was issued at the end of his visit. What is important to note in the statement is the reiteration of India’s “unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of the Republic of Cyprus”. The statement emphasised a lasting solution to the Cyprus question. Both countries expressed a strong commitment to a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality in accordance with EU and UNSC resolutions.

The messages emanating from the visit, and the joint statement etc. should ring a loud and clear bell in Istanbul. Erdogan must learn not to throw stones at others while living in a glass house. Kashmir, therefore, should be beyond his brief. On the whole, Prime Minister Modi’s Cyprus visit was timely, strategic and path-finding.

Modi’s next stop was Calgary, Canada to attend the G-7 Summit. These summits lend prestige and some diplomatic heft to non-member countries invited as guests. Note that the other invitees are Voldomyr Zelensky, the battered President of Ukraine, leaders of Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. The guest countries utilise the space and time to meet up with G-7 member countries. This summit will discuss three topics; (i) protecting our community around the world, (ii) building energy security and accelerating digital transaction, and (ii) securing partnerships of the future.

The summit draws added world attention as it is held against a befuddling backdrop of military escalations between Iran and Israel and Russia and Ukraine. As it is not a part of agenda, the summit leaders will informally talk about these conflicts. For Modi, it is an opportunity to build rapport with the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, the host of the summit.

Carney has a financial and banking background. He should focus on rebuilding India-Canadian ties in trade and economy. Carney is a breath of fresh air for India. His predecessor Justin Trudeau had muddied the waters between the two countries by making unsubstantiated allegations. He also had, for his own party political interests, been soft on pro-Khalistani elements.

At the time of writing, Modi had lined up four bilateral meetings on the fringe of the summit – with Germany, Canada, Ukraine and Italy. As soon as he arrived at Kananskis, Alberta, the venue of the summit, he met South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, for the first time with the latter. He will also be meeting Zelensky. Their conversation becomes significant as the Russian President will come calling later this year to New Delhi. What message will Modi give to both leaders? — INFA