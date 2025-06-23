Digital fraud

Two minor girls, aged 15 and 17, who were trafficked to Raipur in Chhattisgarh under false promises of employment made via social media, were rescued by the Siang police. The rescue was made possible after a complaint was filed by the father of one of the girls on 10 June, following the disappearance of his 15-year-old daughter.

Using technical surveillance, the police traced the girls to Raipur and, with assistance from the Vidhan Sabha police station, successfully rescued both. The police also managed to arrest the prime accused – a resident of Dimapur, Nagaland – who had been working as a cook in Raipur.

Initial investigations suggest that the accused lured the victims via social media with fake job offers and arranged for their journey from Boleng to Raipur. Police have launched further investigations to probe links to a larger trafficking network.

Social media has become a major tool for luring young people into such traps. These digital frauds are often used to facilitate human trafficking of vulnerable girls and boys. There seems to be no end to such frauds, including financial scams. The responsibility to combat them is now collective, as they can have dangerous repercussions.

The police, social media companies, and communities must come together to put an end to this growing threat. Educating young people about the dos and don’ts of social media use has become more important than ever. Social media platforms must also step up their surveillance and monitoring mechanisms.