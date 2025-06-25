Technology demonstration prog held

BASAR, 24 Jun: A technology demonstration programme, featuring a paddy straw dryer for oyster mushroom cultivation and other agricultural tools developed by Nirjuli-based NERIST was organised here in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK on Tuesday.

The event also included a training programme on scientific knowledge of insect and disease management of kharif crops, improved cultivation and agronomic practices, and year-round oyster mushroom cultivation.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasized the need for region-specific technologies to ensure successful farming. He said also that proper agronomic practices would help meet the market demand for food.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj Sspoke on disease management in kharif crops, and on oyster mushroom cultivation. His session included topics such as cropping room structure, hygiene, and pest control, alongside a live demonstration of the paddy straw dryer.

He also dwelt on converting agricultural waste into organic manure, such as compost and vermicompost.

Technical experts Madhab Sarma and GB Rimar from the NERIST showcased various agricultural implements developed by the institute.

The programme concluded with the distribution of plant protection materials to the participating farmers.