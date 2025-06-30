Doimukh police recover stolen items, two arrested

DOIMUKH, 29 Jun: The Doimukh police have made a record-breaking recovery of stolen items worth approximately Rs 2 crore and 57 lakhs, and arrested two persons in this regard, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar informed.

The Doimukh police received a written complaint from one Techi Tania of Tigdo village, Doimukh, stating that in between 17 June and 25 June, while he was in his native village, some unknown miscreants had broken into his house situated in Tigdo and stolen gold ornaments, local ornaments and cash.

After registering the case [u/s 331(1)/305 (a) BNS], the police swung into action under the supervision of the SDPO, and, “based on human intelligence, some suspects were apprehended and interrogated,” the police said.

During interrogation, two persons, identified as Nabam Ako (22) of Tigdo village, and Teri Apang (19) of Tigdo village admitted to have committed the crime.

Based on their disclosure, the stolen property was recovered on 28 June from Rono village and Tigdo village.

The estimated cost after evaluation of the recovered property is approximately Rs 2 crore 57 lakhs. Both the alleged accused have been formally arrested and will be produced before the court on Monday, the police said.