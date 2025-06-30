Wahge inaugurates PTR workers’ club

SEIJOSA, 29 Jun: Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated a workers’ club- a facility dedicated to the frontline forest staff of the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and their families – here in Pakke-Kessang district on Sunday.

The club has been developed as a space for recreation, welfare, and community engagement. It is fitted with sports equipment, a library, exercise machines, a projector, television, and other amenities to support the wellbeing of the staff.

The minister also launched the Samarth scheme of the union Textiles Ministry. The initiative is aimed at empowering local women and youths by reviving traditional weaving skills, thereby promoting self-employment, cultural preservation, and economic self-reliance.

A preview of the Nyime Aid app, a mobile application currently under development, was also presented. This app is designed to enable fast and transparent disbursal of ex gratia relief to victims of human-wildlife conflict, representing a progressive approach to conservation-focused governance through technology.

In addition, ex gratia cheques were handed over by Wahge to the victims of human-wildlife conflict.

The programme was organised under the leadership of PTR Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Satyaprakash Singh.

The event witnessed active participation of senior forest officials, PRI members, local stakeholders, and representatives of various government departments.

The programme also included the distribution of full-body protectors, uniforms, liveries, and field gear to frontline staff of the PTR, significantly enhancing their safety and operational preparedness.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “These initiatives reflect our commitment to a conservation model that is both people-centric and future-ready. True conservation is only possible when communities and frontline staff – those who live and work closest to nature – are supported and empowered.”

The minister in his address lauded the dedicated efforts of the DFO in spearheading multiple development projects in the PTR. He specifically acknowledged initiatives such as the butterfly park, decorative entry gate, the foresters’ memorial, and the newly inaugurated workers’ club.

He also praised the development of the Nyime Aid app, describing it as “a timely and innovative solution for addressing the challenges of human-wildlife conflict.”

Wahge later visited the handloom training centre in Darlong, where he once again commended the DFO’s proactive and community-driven efforts.