Int’l conference on mathematical sciences

NIRJULI, 29 Jun: A three-day international conference themed ‘Mathematical sciences and computing: Innovations and applications’ was organised at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here from 26 to 28 June.

The conference served as a forum for interdisciplinary collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the fields of mathematical and computational sciences. It brought together a diverse group of speakers and participants from various parts of India and abroad, fostering a dynamic environment for exchanging ideas and showcasing cutting-edge research.

The conference, which was conducted by NERIST Mathematics HoD Prof Madan Mohan Dixit, was attended also by Education Minister Pasang D Sona, among others.

The conference provided a platform for young minds from academia and industry to engage with recent advancements and applications in crucial scientific domains, equipping them with the latest knowledge and skills.

