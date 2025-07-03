CM announces 100 pc e-Office rollout, AI integration in governance

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced the successful implementation of e-Office systems across the state, marking a complete transition to paperless administration.

In a social media post highlighting the progress under his administration’s ‘Pema 3.0 – Year of Ref-orms and Growth’ initiative, Khandu revealed that 100 percent of government offices in the state are now operating through the e-Office platf-orm.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey towards efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric governance,” he said.

So far, the state has launched 18 citizen-facing e-services, expanding digital access to various administrative processes.

According to the chief minister, more than 960 government offices have been onboarded onto the e-Office system. As a result, over 2.38 lakh files have been created digitally, and a staggering 63 lakh file movements have been recorded, greatly enhancing speed and accountability in office workflows.

In addition to streamlined file management, over 3.87 lakh e-receipts have been generated, reducing reliance on physical paperwork and enabling real-time financial documentation.

The state has also expanded its outreach through 210 operational common service centres (CSC), which

serve as vital access points for public services, particularly in remote and rural areas, Khandu said.

Highlighting the role of technology in monitoring development projects, the chief minister noted that the State Remote Sensing Application Centre here has developed a satellite-based monitoring system which, enables the government to track and geo-tag infrastructure projects for better transparency and execution.

The chief minister further disclosed that the state has begun integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into governance, especially for the analysis and assessment of monthly development reports (MDR), marking a shift towards data-driven policy decisions.

“As we embrace a digital-first approach, we are laying the foundation for a smarter, more responsive government,” Khandu added. (PTI)