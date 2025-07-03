Governor calls for embracing modern tech for state’s growth

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial intelligence, and satellite-based monitoring in driving the state’s development agenda.

Participating in a virtual workshop organized by the Inf-ormation Technology Department in collaboration with the the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre, California, from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor highlighted the urgent need for seamless integration of modern technologies to track and evaluate

the implementation of various flagship programmes and infrastructure projects, especially given the state’s vast and geographically challenging terrain.

Parnaik stressed that priority sectors, like health, education, and agri-tech must be at the forefront of this technological transf-ormation.

He called for proactive involvement of the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre and proposed the development of AI-driven tools specifically tailored to Arunachal Pradesh’ unique developmental needs, such as early warning systems for agriculture, telemedicine for remote areas, and smart education platf-orms for rural schools.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also joined the event virtually.

Khandu underscored the importance of such collaborations in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted key government initiatives, including the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, designed to create an environment that is conducive for entrepreneurs and investors in the state.

“The youths of the state are talented, innovative, and full of potential, but what they need is encouragement, a nurturing ecosystem, and access to global platf-orms,” Khandu said. He urged the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre to engage in deeper dialogue with the state government and explore structured avenues of cooperation that will benefit startups, MSMEs, and aspiring entrepreneurs of the state.

The workshop was held to empower the youths, nurture the state’s startup ecosystem, and foster entrepreneurship. It also focused on ways to bring together global expertise and local aspirations on a single platf-orm, with a shared commitment to innovation-led development.

Nicola Corzine, CEO & Executive Director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Centre, along with Strategy & Development VP Celena Aponte, and advisory board member Prasoon Sharma, briefed about the Entrepreneurial Centre and the scope of cooperation.

Senior officers, including commissioners and secretaries of various departments of the state government, including Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, participated in the online programme.

The workshop concluded with a strong consensus among stakeholders to move forward with renewed energy and collaboration while harnessing the power of technology, innovation, and youth potential to shape a vibrant and future-ready Arunachal (Raj Bhavan)