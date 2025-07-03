AOA acknowledges sports journos’ contribution in promoting sports

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: On the occasion of the International Sports Press Association Day, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has congratulated sports journalists across the state, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in bringing sports stories to life.

International Sports Press Association Day is celebrated annually on 2 July.

“Sports journalists play a vital role in bridging the gap between fans and their favourite sports,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said. He lauded the tireless efforts of sports journalists in promoting sports excellence and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

He appealed to corporates, companies, PSUs and all stakeholders to come forward and support the “development of sports in building peace and healthy lifestyles among the youths.”