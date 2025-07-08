IITian conducts maths workshop at Bamboosa Library

TEZU, 7 Jul: A student from IIT Kharagpur conducted a maths workshop themed ‘Fun with maths – beyond the book’ at Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district.

Forty-one students of Class 7 to Class 12 from seven schools in Tezu and nearby areas participated in the workshop, hosted jointly by the Bamboosa Library, Tezu and the Forum of Library Activists, Medo.

Malothro Mena, a final year MSc student of the institute, started the session asking the students to probe “the place of mathematics in our lives,” and went on to present “perspective of 3-dimensional objects,” 3-D printing, number-line and mathspuzzles.

He made the session interactive and activity-oriented by letting the participants think in groups and allowing free discussion.

Attractive LCD projections made the concepts lively and clearer than possible from a normal textbook.

He lauded the participants for their enthusiastic interactions and congratulated the teachers and parents for motivating the children to learn out of the book.

Forum of Library Activists joint secretary Jeenamsi Ngadong expressed her happiness that an IITan shared his knowledge and expertise with less privileged students.