Meeting on legal aid schemes held

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: The progress of various legal aid schemes and programmes being implemented by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the district legal services authorities was assessed by Gauhati High Court judge Justice Suman Shyam – who is also the executive chairman of the APSLSA – here recently.

The meeting focused on the implementation status of key welfare and legal empowerment schemes,including the LSUC, LSUM, ASHA, DAWN, SAATHI, JAGRITI, and SAMVAD, among others. These initiatives aim to extend free legal services and promote access to justice for the marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society across the state.

Justice Shyam opined that “creation of necessary infrastructure and human resource, and allocation of grant-in-aid by the state government are crucial in strengthening legal services delivery and ensuring effective implementation of the NALSA schemes and programmes in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He took note of various issues being faced by the state authority and the district authorities, such as lack of permanent office buildings, supporting human resource and insufficient allocation of grant-in-aid by the state government.

In compliance of the resolution passed in the 18th All India Legal Service Authorities Meet, shifting of the office of the APSLSA in the complex of the Gauhati High Court was also taken into consideration, the APSLSA informed in a release.