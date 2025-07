PANGIN, 7 Jul: A training-cum-orientation programme for BLOs of the Pangin assembly constituency was conducted here in Siang district on Monday under the guidance of ERO Jacob Tabing.

The ERO urged all BLOs to perform their duties sincerely and ensure accurate data collection.

The session covered key topics such as the BLO app, voter helpline, electoral rolls, duties of BLOs, and the format for house-to-house survey registers. (DIPRO)