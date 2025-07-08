Indian Army conducts joint fire safety drill

PASIGHAT, 7 Jul: Troops of the Indian Army at the Rayang military station, in collaboration with the Fire Services Department, conducted a joint fire safety drill here in East Siang district on 5 July, according to an Indian Army release.

The exercise was an outcome of the recent military-civil fusion seminar and sought to strengthen emergency preparedness across agencies.

The drill simulated fire emergency scenarios to test reaction times, interoperability and standard operating procedures. Fire tenders, rescue equipment and quick response teams were mobilized rapidly to execute containment, evacuation and rescue drills under realistic conditions, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army’s Dogra Regiment based in Tuting said in a release.

Senior officials from the Army and the Fire Services Department supervised the exercise and praised the high level of coordination and professionalism demonstrated.

The initiative achieved several key objectives, including strengthening inter-agency cooperation, sharpening emergency response readiness, and reinforcing a safety-conscious culture among troops and civilians.

The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of preparedness and safety through such collaborative efforts, which epitomize strong military-civil synergy to safeguard lives, critical assets and national infrastructure in all situations. (DIPRO)