SBBL gun proliferation & wild dog attacks threatening mithun farming

[ Tadang Tamut ]

Arunachal Pradesh, known for its rich biodiversity and tribal heritage, is now facing a silent crisis. The unregulated proliferation of single barrel breech loading (SBBL) guns and the growing conflict between wild dogs and mithun – a semi-domesticated bovine revered by the people of the state – is pushing communities and ecosystems towards a dangerous tipping point.

Across remote villages, SBBL guns have become a household item, often justified as a traditional tool for self-defence and hunting. But recent incidents reveal that these firearms are now contributing to deeper ecological imbalances and socioeconomic distress.

Reports from various blocks in Siang and West Siang districts suggest that over a hundred mithuns have been killed by wild dogs in the past few years alone. Farmers are raising alarms as these attacks are increasing, especially in deep forest zones where mithuns typically roam.

Wild dogs are now targeting mithuns because their natural prey has vanished. Due to excessive hunting – made easy by widespread availability of SBBL guns – the population of natural prey species like deer and wild boars have drastically declined. With no prey left, wild predators like dholes (wild dogs), leopards, and even bears have turned to mithuns for survival.

This crisis is not limited to livestock. Villagers have also reported accidental human deaths, especially during foggy winter months, as hunters often mistake movement in the forest for wild game (kiruk). Despite these dangers, most incidents go unreported, due to fear, cultural acceptance, or the normalization of hunting in many communities.

Meanwhile, mithun owners, who depend on these animals for livelihood, traditional rituals, and social status, are bearing the brunt. Each mithun lost represents not just financial loss but cultural and emotional loss, as well. I strongly believe that the time for action is now. I urge the state and district administrations to consider the following measures:

* A statewide audit and voluntary surrender of SBBL guns that are unlicenced or misused.

* A complete halt to new SBBL licence issuance, except for verified essential cases.

* Promotion of semi-intensive mithun farming systems, where animals are protected closer to the village instead of being left in vulnerable forest areas.

* Community awareness drives to balance traditional hunting practices with ecological responsibility.

* Wildlife recovery plans, especially to conserve prey species and restore balance in the forest ecosystem.

Arunachal Pradesh stands at a critical juncture. We must choose between preserving our culture of peaceful coexistence with nature and losing both our livestock and wildlife to unmanaged practices.

The solution lies not in abandoning our traditions, but in adapting them responsibly.

Let us act now – for the sake of our mithuns, our forests, and the generations yet to come. (The contributor is chairman, Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, Siang district)