Van Mahotsav celebration concludes

DEOMALI, 7 Jul: The Deomali Forest Division on Monday concluded the weeklong celebration of the 76th Van Mahotsav at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) and the Government Secondary School here in Tirap district.

The celebration included literary competitions, sapling distribution, mass awareness programmes, and plantation drives aimed at promoting afforestation and environmental conservation.

The concluding day witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, and forest officials. The programme was attended by GHSS Principal Chau Thiseng Moungkang, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Diwang Lowang, faculty members, forest officials, and student interns from WRG College, Deomali.

The day’s highlights included an awareness session on the importance of afforestation and forest conservation, followed by a plantation drive. Participants also took a pledge to contribute towards making India greener and cleaner.

As part of the closing ceremony, prizes were distributed for various literary and creative competitions held on 4 July. The results:

Essay competition – senior category:

1st prize: Sanjana Das (Class 12)

2nd prize: Nokpoan Aran (Class 11)

3rd prize: Jessic K Wotsa (Class 12)

Essay competition – junior category:

1st prize: Sipa Namati (Class 9)

2nd prize: Pijam Khuchung (Class 10)

3rd prize: Name Missing (Class 9)

Drawing competition:

1st prize: Janoi Kumari Shah (Class 6)

2nd prize: Puja Dey (Class 7)

3rd prize: Chathak Paluk (Class 7)

Addressing the gathering, RFO Lowang urged the students to imbibe the habit of caring for and preserving nature, including forests and wildlife. He also referenced a recent post by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, which highlighted Arunachal Pradesh as the largest carbon sink state in India, reiterating the shared moral duty to protect the forests.

Forester Leamkai Wangpan also spoke. (DIPRO)