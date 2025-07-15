Avenues for youths

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that the Arunachal Pradesh government is working on a comprehensive roadmap for ‘Viksit Arunachal’, placing youth development at the heart of its long-term vision. The aim is to equip young people with the skills needed to become not only achievers in sports, culture, and the arts, but also entrepreneurs and future job creators.

This is in consonance with the vision of a developed India by 2047, which focuses on empowering the youths.

The state has institutionalized seven flagship youth events under the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, including Arunachal Idol, Mr Arunachal, Miss Arunachal, Mrs Arunachal, Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Super Dancers, and Arunachal Yuva Samanvay.

While all these talent shows are important, especially in a place rich in creativity and talent, they are not enough. Not everyone may be interested in creative pursuits or beauty pageants. Many youths aspire to be self-employed by becoming business owners, which also gives them a chance to become job creators. However, while ambition and purpose may be abundant, many do not have the capital to support their ventures.

This is where the government’s role becomes crucial. Currently, thousands of youths compete for limited government jobs. The public sector job market has reached a saturation point. Therefore, it is essential to create alternative avenues for the youths to explore and thrive.