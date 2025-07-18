Assam RGU introduces scholarship for wards of police personnel from NE states

GUWAHATI, 17 Jul: The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has introduced two dedicated categories of academic scholarships aimed at supporting eligible wards and dependents of police personnel from all the Northeastern states.

In this regard, RGU Registrar (Academic) Prof DN Singh stated, “These scholarships include ‘Royal Shaurya’, which provides a 100% scholarship for the families of martyrs and gallantry awardees, and ‘Royal Suraksha’, which offers 50% tuition support for the children of police personnel serving across the eight Northeastern states of India. These scholarships are applicable to admissions in programmes that fall under the purview of statutory bodies such as the AICTE, COA, PCI, INC, ANMHVC, BCI, or similar regulatory councils.”

Prof Singh further said that, in addition to these two categories of scholarships, the RGU has consistently extended a range of other scholarship schemes to its students since its inception.

The university also offers a complete scholarship to students from the economically weaker sections of society under the Royal Scholarship for EWS.

Through these inclusive and merit-based scholarship schemes, Assam Royal Global University continues to strengthen its commitment to accessible, equitable, and holistic education.