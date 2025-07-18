NMBCC, NCORD meeting held

LEMMI, 17 Jul: A joint meeting of the district-level Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign Committee (NMBCC) and the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) of Pakke-Kessang, organized jointly by the WCD and the Police Departments, was held here in Pakke-Kessang district on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by, among others, HGBs/GBs, PRI leaders, master volunteers of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, ZPM Sunil Nabam, DC Bani Lego, SP Tasi Darang, and HoDs.

On the occasion, awareness on substance abuse and its ill-effects on individuals – emotionally, economically and socially – was imparted by resource persons from the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Police Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC and the SP dwelt on the ill-effects of drugs and their consequences. Both urged the youths to keep away from the dreaded menace and appealed to all stakeholders to join the fight against drug abuse.

They also instructed all the participating GBs and master volunteers to keep strict vigil in their respective areas, and to report to the nearest police station if they find anything suspicious, including cultivation of cannabis.

Earlier, Child Development Programme Officer (HQ) SC Tok outlined the objectives of the programme and the status of the activities carried out in the district. He also highlighted the various activities under Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti of the WCD Department, such as the POCSO Act, child labour, child trafficking, SAA, the JJ Act, the PWDV Act, the POSH Act, BBBP, and such.