Fire services yet to cover Yupia, Nirjuli, Doimukh, Banderdewa

[ Indu Chukhu ]

DOIMUKH, 18 Jul: Over the past three years, from 2022 till 2025, 18 fire accidents have taken place in Doimukh, seven in Nirjuli and 11 in Banderdewa area.

The recent fire incident that took place near the NERIST on 15 July is one example where a fire station was urgently required.

A tyre service shop on the ground floor of the G+3 RCC building in the NERIST was burnt down in a fire accident, and the fire was controlled by using three tanks of water with two drums of foam, thereby saving the neighbouring shops and residences, according to the Naharlagun fire station officer.

Whenever fire incidents take place in and around Doimukh, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, most of the citizens demand a fire station.

This year, on 28 March, the state government announced plans to establish fire stations in all the districts in a phased manner by 2029, with stations planned in Wakro, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Mebo, Kimin, Deomali, Miao, Lungla, and Kalaktang.

A fire station in Yupia is coming up, near the SP office and the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium.

The area measures 4,500 sq kms, with a fund of 3 crore being allocated.

Speaking to this daily, Urban Development Yupia Division Executive Engineer Teri Taniya Reb informed that the UD Department is the working agency and will be handling the initiative by October this year. The tender work was given in February 2024 for a period of 18 months till completion.

He said that 90 percent of the work has been executed and an additional fund of Rs 73 lakhs is being provided for the construction of retaining wall, approach road and parking area of the fire station.

With the growing population in Yupia, Doimukh,Nirjuli and Banderdewa, the need for independent and separate fire stations in these areas is urgent.

Donation of land in Doimukh is another factor. Initially, land for opening a fire station was looked for in Doimukh, but later a fire station was sanctioned in Yupia.