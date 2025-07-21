Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

RUPA, 20 Jul: The Rupa police in West Kameng district seized 10.80 grams of suspected heroin from a drug peddler on Saturday.

The police, after receiving input about a drug peddler coming to Rupa with drug, set up a naka and intercepted a vehicle on the highway at Rupa Mor near the Chugh bridge.

In the course of checking, 10.80 grams of suspected heroin was seized from the possession of one Lobsang Dondup. The search and seizure were made in the presence of the executive magistrate and other independent witnesses.

A case [U/S 21 (b) of NDPS Act] has been registered at the Rupa police station. The accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court.

The operation, supervised by the SP, was led by DSP Kekdam Lingo, along with Rupa PS OC Inspector Padi Payang, SI Bharat Rai, SI RN Dingla, ASI PN Choudhary, and a police team.