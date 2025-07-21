APCC questions state of govt colleges

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram has expressed concern over the state of government colleges in West Siang and Leparada districts.

Siram highlighted the non-functional science stream at Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, despite repeated assurances from the government. He also criticized the absence of a drawing and disbursement officer at the Government Model Degree College in Basar, which, he said, continues to hamper the institution’s administrative and academic efficiency.

The APCC has extended full support to the Galo Students’ Union’s 12-hour district bandh from 5 am on 21 July, in protest against the prolonged inaction on these issues.

The APCC stated that the GSU’s demands are genuine, and urged the state government to act on them promptly.