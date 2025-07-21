DC inspects schools, takes up several initiatives

YACHULI, 20 Jul: Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta recently visited a total of 22 schools, including three higher secondary, three secondary, and 16 upper primary schools in Yachuli, Yazali, Pistana, Kora and Deed circles as a part of the ongoing initiative to strengthen the education sector in the district.

During her school inspection along with officials of the education department, the DC announced initiatives for upgradation of schools such as the Higher Secondary Schools in Talo and Yazali, PMSHRI UPS, Yazali, and

Lichlith SS with water tanks, purification units, CCTV cameras, internet connections, hostel beds, tables, and fans, with support from the Keyi Panyor SP.

The district administration also decided to issue show cause notices to absentee headmasters and teachers, besides withholding salaries and replacing the non-performing headmasters of schools.

Other initiatives included issuing of a notice to set up ‘vision boards’ in classrooms, where every student from Class 5 onwards will be writing their ambitions,and a ‘wall of fame’ in every school to recognise outstanding students, which would motivate all the students, besides replacing the inactive SMCs.

The DC is also planning to take up various other initiatives, such as providing lab equipment to schools; improving infrastructure in classrooms and hostels, especially toilets and electricity; regular monitoring of schools through surprise inspections;strengthening the SMCs and holding them accountable for the schools’ functioning, etc, said an official statement.