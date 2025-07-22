Appa inaugurates panchayat bhavan, community well

KALUNG RANTII, 21 Jul: A Panchayat Bhavan, standing as a symbol of self-governance and decentralization, was inaugurated here in Lower Subansiri district by Ziro MLA Hage Appa on Monday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme.

The bhavan will serve as a hub for local administrative activities, panchayat meetings, and community programmes, enhancing grassroots governance and citizen participation.

The MLA also inaugurated a community well here. It has been constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tapping on a natural water source, Subu Sukung, in Subu village, believed to be the oldest and cleanest water source in the Ziro valley. It is aimed at providing clean and accessible drinking water to all households in the area, improving public health.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalung ZPM Subu Lentothanked the MLA and other dignitaries, and submitted a memorandum to the MLA for the overall development of his constituency.

Appa assured to look into all the points in the memorandum and provide all possible support. He also felicitated all the GPMs and GPCs of Kalung zilla parishad, and distributed T-shirts, sugar, and tea leaves to the villagers of Kalung on behalf of ZPM Lento.

Among others, SDO Hage Tarung, AWAZ president Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, organizing chairman Lod Tarang, ZPMs, GBs, officers and villagers attended the programme. (DIPRO)