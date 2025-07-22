ULFA and security

Security forces and the Arunachal Pradesh Police recently defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Namsai district. The IED was found near a culvert in the Nongtaw village area of the same district.

It is disturbing that this latest discovery comes shortly after the Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Namdapha National Park in the neighbouring Changlang district.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, a potential tragedy was averted, as it appeared that the IED had been planted to target the movement of security forces in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations.

The recovery was made possible after intelligence inputs warned security forces deployed in the area that multiple hit squads of the ULFA (Independent) had infiltrated the region.

While there is no official confirmation, the Indian Army is reported to have killed 19 ULFA operatives, including three top leaders. The ULFA has accused the Indian government of carrying out drone attacks and killing their senior leaders, while the Indian Army has stated that there is no official information in the matter.

The daring attempt by the operatives not only to enter the region but also to smuggle in arms does not bode well, especially with Independence Day just weeks away.