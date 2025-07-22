Seva Bharati outlines future plans

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Jul: The Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh, during a meeting held at Lekhi village near here on Sunday outlined its vision for the coming year, focusing on sustainable development, skill-building, and community empowerment

During the meeting, key stakeholders, members, and volunteers came together and discussed the organization’s achievements, challenges, and future plans.

A new executive body of the organization, headed by Rinchin Dorjee Megeji as president, was also constituted during the meeting.