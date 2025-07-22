Bandh paralyses normal life in W/Siang

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Normal life was paralysed in Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, following a dawn-to-dusk bandh call by the Galo Students’ Union (GSU) on Monday.

The 12-hour bandh from 5 am was announced to pressure the state government to operationalise the long-awaited science stream at Donyi Polo Government College in Kamki, and to appoint a regular principal with full drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) power at the Government Model College in Basar in Leparada district.

Due to the bandh, the main thoroughfare wore a deserted look with both private and public vehicles remaining off the roads.

Shops, schools and colleges closed their shutters in view of the bandh while government offices registered thin attendance.

Scores of GSU volunteers were seen blocking the Sipu bridge leading to Aalo town by burning tyres, and holding sit-ins.

West Siang SP Kardak Riba informed that the bandh was totally peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident from across the district.

He said a few students resorted to burning tyres in Hissam area, Gumin Nagar and Sipu bridge point in the morning.

Later, on being requested by police, the students cleaned the road.

The apex students’ body of the Galo community slammed the state’s “lackadaisical approach,” pointing out that although the building for the science stream at Kamki was inaugurated by union minister Kiren Rijiju in 2021, the stream is yet to be introduced even after four years.

“Despite assurances from Galo legislators, the science stream remains non-functional, depriving students of opportunities within their home district,” it said.

The union also flagged administrative hurdles at the Basar college due to the absence of a DDO-cum-principal.

“The non-appointment is crippling the day-to-day functioning of the institution,” the statement added.(PTI)