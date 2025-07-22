APSCPCR conducts inquiry into sexual assault on minors, seeks school’s closure

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya and member Ngurang Achung conducted a thorough inquiry into the recent incident of sexual assault on minors at Mount Carmel Mission School in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district from 12 to 17 July.

The commission stated that it found gross negligence by the school authorities regarding the safety and security of children during the inspection of the school.

The APSCPCR team held a meeting with stakeholders, chaired by Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma, and requested the DC to permanently close the school for gross negligence regarding the safety and security of students and for operating without recognition from the competent authority since 2015.

The children’s rights commission commended the prompt response from the DC for constituting a ‘school safety and security audit board’ to assess measures in all schools of Lower Dibang Valley, and granting immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from the district administration funds for the urgent medical treatment of two minors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, as requested by the commission.

The commission directed the Lower Dibang Valley DDSE to ensure that all students of Mount Carmel Mission School are enrolled in schools of their choices without denial of admission, ensuring that no student loses an academic year.

It also directed the Lower Dibang Valley SP to take strict legal action against the school authorities under Section 21 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and other relevant laws for concealing the crime and failing to report the matter to the police when the minors first complained.

The APSCPCR team also visited each of the five victims and their families and provided counselling on filing FIRs as they were reluctant to come forward and availing assistance under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011, which provides financial support to victims of crimes to mitigate their hardships.

During the visit, they also held meetings with the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, NGOs, parents, and the School Management Committee of Mount Carmel Mission School.

On 18 July, the APSCPCR chairperson met Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul and briefed her about the inquiry visit.

The minister also met the two minor victims and their parents, providing financial assistance and assuring continued support if needed.