Workers’ union demands aid for Doley, Pegu’s kin

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Union has in a representation to the labour & employment minister demanded compensation for the families of construction workers late Prabash Doley and late Shankar Pegu, and sought exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in their murders at the earliest.

While strongly condemning the murder of Doley and Pegu, the union said, “Workers are very important for carrying out developmental activities in our state. In Arunachal Pradesh, we are dependent on migrant workers from various neighbouring states to carry out construction works for individuals, as well as public works.

“The murder of poor workers who come to the state for their survival and to help their family is highly condemnable and shows our state in a bad light. It will also hamper the development of our state,” the union added.