CM unveils book on Puroiks’ media representation

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday released a book titled Media Representation and Accessibility of the Puroiks at his office here, highlighting ongoing efforts to bring visibility to one of Arunachal Pradesh’ least represented indigenous groups.

Authored by Dr Prem Taba and RGU Professor Kh Kabi, the book is based on Dr Taba’s PhD research conducted under the supervision of Prof Kabi, RGU’s mass communication department head. The foreword is contributed by noted media academician Prof Sisir Basu.

Launching the book, Khandu acknowledged the relevance of such research, stating, “The book sheds much-needed light on marginalized communities. Through its ethnographic depth, it vividly

captures the lives of the Puroiks, one of the most underrepresented indigenous groups of Arunachal Pradesh. As a government, we have taken concrete steps to address the historic inequities faced by the Puroik community, including the constitution of the Puroik Welfare Board, skill development and livelihood programmes, and educational support.”

Recommendations in the book include digital literacy, bilingual education, access to microloans, mental health support, and empowering platforms for community storytelling.

The authors also critique the limited effectiveness of certain government schemes, and proposedcollaborative efforts involving the government, civil society, and the Puroik community to promote empowerment and preserve their cultural heritage.