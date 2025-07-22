DSOAA team calls on CS, highlights grievances

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: A team of the Directorate Service Officers’ Association of Arunachal (DSOAA) called on Chief Secretary Manish Gupta at the civil secretariat here and placed their grievance against the government’s move for encadrement of the directors’ posts to the APCS cadre.

Led by DSOAA president and SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha and DoTCL Deputy Director and DSOAA general secretary Wangton Lowang, the delegation expressed their opposition to the move of the state government to examine the feasibility of encadrement of 10 line departmental directors’ posts in Rural Development, Industry, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Civil Aviation Departments, the SIRD, the Indigenous Affairs Department, DoTCL, DoKA, the Land Management Department,and the Lokayukta.

Stating that the state Cabinet of May 2017 had approved for de-cadrement of directors’ posts from the APCS cadre and encadrement to departmental officers, the DSOAA delegation urged the chief secretary to stop the move of the Personnel Department to examine the feasibility of encadrement of the posts of departmental directors to the APCS cadre, which they said would be against the interest of natural justice and fair play to departmental officers.

Highlighting the grievances of the departmental officers, the delegation told the chief secretary that many of the departmental line officers have been recruited by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and are in the zone of promotion to joint directors and directors in their respective departments.

“The departmental officers who have put in years of dedicated service in their department, hoping to reach the post of director, would be demoralized and demotivated in case the post of director is encadred to the APCS,” the DSOAA stated in a memorandum submitted to the chief secretary.

The chief secretary gave assured to do justice in the matter.

The DSOAA team also comprised departmental officers of the Industry, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rural Development, and Land Management Departments, among others.