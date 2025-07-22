DC inaugurates English course for GBs

ZIRO, 21 Jul: In a step towards inclusive education and rural empowerment, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme inaugurated the 3rd edition of basic English course for the gaon buras and gaon buris of Diibo village at the Government Middle School in TDP here on Sunday.

The course is being organized by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA).

DGBBA convener Yachang Tacho highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme, and submitted a memorandum to the DC, requesting for refresher training for GBs on various relevant regulations and acts, honorarium for volunteer teachers, equipment for smart class, etc.

Taking a cue from the initiative, DMO Dr Millo Kunyaannounced to adopt the GBs of Kalung and Reru villages and provide them with similar education for their empowerment. She dwelt on the importance of the CMAAY and the PMJAY, and requested all the GBs and villagers to register themselves and avail the quality and cashless healthcare services.

Apatani Women Association Ziro president Dr Subu Tasso Kampu expressed appreciation for the initiative, and sought support from the GBs in the fight against drug abuse.

SP Keni Bagra in is address said that the GBs are the eyes and ears of the administration, and therefore need to know their power and functions very well. “Now, as you can read your names and do the signature, unscrupulous people will think twice before cheating you and misusing your signatures,” he said, and offered to provide awareness on cyber crimes to the GBs.

The deputy commissioner on her part praised the DGBBAfor the exemplary initiative, and assured to look into the memorandum submitted to her.

Mudo Tamo Memorial College, Hapoli Chairperson Mudo Dumi and retired transport director Tage Tado also spoke.

Among others, CO Mide Bage, ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami, FAO Hage Yana Jopir, Tax & Excise Superintendent Takhe Rinyo Nani, members of the APWWS, PRI members, and other officers attended the programme. (DIPRO)