MLA inaugurates APRB Borduria branch

BORDURIA, 21 Jul: Local MLA Wanglin Lowangdong inaugurated an Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) branch here in Tirap district on Monday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, Superintendent of Police Aditya, and other dignitaries.

APRB General Manager (Operations) Khageswar Tawinformed that the bank has been operational since 7 May, and has already opened 283 accounts. Taw assured that the APRB is committed to delivering top-notch, customer-friendly services, “comparable to those of national-level banks.”

He informed that the APRB operates as a scheduled commercial bank, sponsored by the State Bank of India (35%), the Government of India (50%), and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (15%). He said that 283 savings bank accounts and seven self-help group accounts were opened on the spot on Monday.

Lowangdong congratulated the residents of Tirap district on the establishment of the new bank branch, highlighting its significance in addressing the acute banking needs of the area. He described the day as a “red-letter day” for the community and expressed confidence that the branch would flourish.

Expressing appreciation for APRB Chairman Haokip, he encouraged the staff to maintain a customer-friendly approach. Lowangdong acknowledged the SBI’s longstanding presence in Tirap since 1974, and expressed hope that the APRB would similarly contribute to the region’s development.

Emphasizing the importance of banking services for both the business community and government employees, Lowangdong urged all residents, including students and government staffs, to open accounts with the APRB.

DC Aran also encouraged the business community and government employees, particularly those from nearby villages, to utilize the services of the newly inaugurated APRB branch. He stressed the necessity for all MGNREGA beneficiaries to open accounts at the Borduria branch to alleviate overcrowding at the SBI branch in Khonsa.

Aran also highlighted the need for awareness programmes to educate the public about the benefits of the new bank,and advised the APRB staff to maintain a customer-centric approach.

The inauguration ceremony also featured tree planting by Lowangdong, Aran, and the SP.

The programme was attended also by Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, EAC Yowa Anya, HoDs, chiefs of villages, GBs, and others. (DIPRO)