Govt hailed for approving guidelines for support persons under POCSO Act

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has hailed the state government’s approval of model guidelines for support persons under POCSO Act as a “historic and progressive step.”

The children’s rights commission said that the initiative underscores the government’s strong commitment to ensuring justice, care, and protection for children, especially survivors of sexual offences.

“The approval of the model guidelines for support persons under the POCSO Act, 2012, is a historic and progressive step by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. These guidelines will ensure that child survivors receive the emotional, psychological, and legal support they need to navigate the justice system with dignity and confidence,” APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya said.

The guidelines provide a robust framework for assisting child victims at every stage of the legal process, fostering a child-friendly and sensitive approach in line with the spirit of the POCSO Act, the APSCPCR stated in a release.

The APSCPCR also commended the Women and Child Development Department for its tireless efforts in formulating and implementing these much-needed guidelines.

“Its proactive approach and dedication towards strengthening the child protection ecosystem in the state are highly commendable,” the release said.