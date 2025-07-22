ITBP organises free medical camp

THRIZINO, 21 Jul: As part of the Vibrant VillagesProgramme, the 59th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), stationed at Bhalukpong, conducted a free medical camp here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Over 200 individuals, ranging from children to the elderly, from Thrizino and surrounding villages benefitted from the services and free medicines provided.

The medical camp offered comprehensive health check-ups, covering a range of specialties to address the varied needs of the people vis-à-vis ENT, gynaecological, paediatric and general health issues.

The initiative aimed to provide accessible healthcare services to the local population, particularly in the remote areas, aligning with the programme’s objective of fostering holistic development in border villages.

The medical camp was organised under the supervision of the Commandant Sayyad Javed Ali, and was conducted by Medical Officer Dr Ritu Yadavand Assistant Commander (GD) Arvind Kumar.