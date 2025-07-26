Steps underway to transform WW-II sites into world-class memorials

JAIRAMPUR, 25 Jul: Steps are underway to transform World War-II historical sites in Arunachal Pradesh into world-class memorials.

On Thursday, delegates from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Delhi, conducted a preliminary inspection, aiming to elevate these remnants of history to Commonwealth standards.

The CWGC team, including regional head for Indian subcontinent Amit Bansal and manager for Guwahati and Digboi Salew Pfotte, meticulously surveyed the WW-II cemetery, Laal Pool, Hamilton Bridge, Hell Gate, and the historic stretch of the old Stilwell Road leading to Pangsau Pass in Changlang district. This reconnaissance mission was designed to assess the current state of these monumental sites and identify areas for necessary upgrades.

The visit was spearheaded by Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, highlighting the state government’s strong commitment to this initiative. Also present were Col Jitender Mehta, Lt Col TC Tayum, the OSD to Jairampur ADC, the Jairampur DFO, the Nampong SDO, and other key district officials, demonstrating a collaborative approach to this vital project.

The CWGC delegates gave assurance that they would dedicate all efforts to retrieve comprehensive facts and figures about the cemetery from the CWGC headquarters in Britain.

The MLA is committed to upgrading the cemetery and all other associated assets as “one of the best” in the region, promising a significant boost to historical preservation and remembrance.

This visit by local authorities and the CWGC markeda pivotal moment in honouring the sacrifices made during World War-II, and ensuring that these invaluable sites are preserved for generations to come.