Roing police solve back-to-back POCSO cases

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The Roing police have solved two back-to-back POCSO cases, arresting the alleged accused, identified as Joni Perme (26), from Parbuk in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The accused allegedly raped two minor girls in a span of less than two weeks.

The Lower Dibang Valley SP had constituted a dedicated SIT, headed by Inspector Bharati Mingki, under the supervision of the SP and the DSP, to crack the cases.

According to the SP, the accused raped a woman from Mayu-I on 13 June. However, the victim and her families didn’t cooperate with the police as they did not lodge a complaint despite repeated pursuance by the police.

He committed the second and the third crimes on 28 June and 9 July, when he raped two minor girls from Mayu-I and Kera-Aati village, respectively.

The accused allegedly targeted them, using a pretext to lure them onto his motorcycle, before committing the heinous crimes.

Two separate cases were registered against the alleged accused at the Roing police station under Sections 140(4)/65(1)/351(2) BNS, r/w Section 4 of POCSO Act, and 65(2) BNS, r/w Section 6 of POCSO Act.

The victims couldn’t see the face of the accused as he had always worn a helmet while committing the crimes.

The police said that the accused videographed the scenes and threatened to leak them, and even threatened to kill the victims.

“The clueless cases were solved after constant efforts, using dump data, CCTV footages, identification of bikes of the same model, analyses of the physical structure of the accused, statement of witnesses, and constant monitoring of suspicious movement of the suspected accused in the entire Roing township,” the SP said.