IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Arunachal on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday (27 July).

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare districts on Sunday, the Meteorological Centre Itanagar said in its daily weather bulletin.

It has also forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the central part of the state in West Siang, Upper Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang and East Siang districts on the day.

“Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding district,” the department said.

It further predicted rains at isolated places in East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Anjaw and Changlang on 28 July.

The occurrence of heavy rains has also been predicted at isolated places in East Kameng, Papum Pare and Shi-Yomi districts on 29 July, and at isolated places in Papum Pare, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang and Tirap districts on 30 July.

After a long dry spell, the state has witnessed scanty to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours in isolated places in several districts, with Anini in Dibang Valley district recording the highest 78 mm of rain, followed by Seppa in East Kameng district with 58.6 mm, and Itanagar (Papum Pare) with 58 mm of rainfall.